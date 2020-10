20:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Trump's physician reports: 'Overall he continues to do extremely well' President Donald Trump's personal physician has just issued an optimistic report on the president's health. "Overall he continues to do extremely well," the report reads, "with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%." ► ◄ Last Briefs