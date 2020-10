UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed, after visiting the Holocaust memorial in Berlin together with Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, released the following statement:

"Such a place of remembrance reminds us to hold on to universal human values like peaceful coexistence, tolerance, mutual recognition and respect for all religions and world views.



"These are the values upon which my country was founded and on which it continues to thrive.



"We pay homage to the victims of the Holocaust. May their Souls Be Bound Up in the Bond of Eternal Life.



"Never again."