Ethiopian Min. of Aliyah decries protest leader's 'entrenched racism'

Ethiopian Minister of Aliyah Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) has attacked Major General (res.) Amir Haskel for his denigration of an Ethiopian soldier based on her actions during an anti-Netanyahu demonstration led by Haskel.

"Reference to your origin as indicated by your skin color is racism and is entrenched in people who do not understand that there are neither masters nor servants here. All Israelis are equal," the minister said.