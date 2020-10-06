Ethiopian MK accuses anti-Netanyahu protest movement of racism

Ethiopian Knesset member Gadi Yevarkan (Likud) has accused leaders of the anti-Netanyahu protest movement of racism. The accusation comes after Major General (res.) Amir Haskel criticized an Ethiopian soldier for her actions against protesters, saying "I brought your parents to Israel."

"This is precisely the point," Yevarkan said.

"Haskel and his friends are sure that Israel belongs only to them. They are the lords of the land and all the rest are guests at best, slaves at worst.

"Under the guise of protecting democracy and human rights, there is an arrogant and racist monster," Yevarkan stated in a reference to the anti-Netanyahu movement.