18:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Saladin Brigade operative charged with firing missiles at south Read more Salem Abu Daher, a 24-year-old Gaza resident, accused of firing missiles at Israel and penetrating perimeter fence to carry out attack. ► ◄ Last Briefs