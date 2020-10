17:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Head of Internal Security Service violated ban on household guests The head of Shin Beit (Israel's Internal Security Service) Nadav Argaman violated the ban on household guests during the Sukkot holiday when he hosted visitors in his home on Shabbat. ► ◄ Last Briefs