17:11 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Gaza resident accused of missile launching and planning terror attack Gaza resident Salam Abu Dahar has been accused of launching missiles into Israel and of planning a terrorist attack a month ago when he crossed into Israel after breaching the security fence. ► ◄ Last Briefs