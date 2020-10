15:50 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 FM Ashkenazi tells UAE counterpart of father's Holocaust experience At a meeting between Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his UAE counterpart Abdullah Bin Zayed at a Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Ashkenazi spoke of his father's aliyah to Israel in 1944 from a work camp in Bulgaria. Bin Zayed expressed deep interest in Ashkenazi's story. ► ◄ Last Briefs