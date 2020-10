15:45 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Rocks thrown at police in Beit Shemesh Rocks were thrown at police in Beit Shemesh after officers had come to enforce coronavirus restrictions. Three people were arrested and taken in for questioning. Beit Shemesh (pop. 125,000) is a heavily religious city located thirty kilometers west of Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs