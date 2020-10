15:31 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tzohar: Caution should prevail during Simchat Torah celebrations The Tzohar organization that works to bridge the gap between religious and secular Israelis has declared that everyone should exercise caution during Simchat Torah celebrations when it is customary for large groups to sing and dance while the Torah is held and passed between the celebrants. ► ◄ Last Briefs