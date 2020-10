15:27 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 MIn. of Cult. and Sport urges team practices if COVID cases decline The Minister of Culture and Sport has come out in favor of a return to practice of sports' clubs if the number of new coronavirus cases continues to decline. ► ◄ Last Briefs