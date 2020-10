15:19 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 MK Ahmad Tibi: I admired Arafat Read more Israeli Knesset Member says he looks up to former PLO leader as a symbol, Israelis have distorted Arafat's character. ► ◄ Last Briefs