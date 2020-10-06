|
15:17
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20
'Government has brought culture and sport to clinical death'
Chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) party Avigdor Lieberman has attacked the government's handling of the coronavirus in the areas of culture and sport.
"This government has brought the culture and sport sectors to a state of clinical death. I call upon Hili Tropper (Blue and White) to do the responsible thing and resign," Lieberman said.
Tropper is the Minister of Culture and Sport.
