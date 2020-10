14:28 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Intel Branch: Third of recovered COVID patients suffer long term An Intel Branch report shows that between 10% and a third of all recovered corona patients suffer long-term damage and persistent symptoms, even months after recovering from the coronavirus.



Among the symptoms: persistent and severe fatigue, headaches, sleep disorders, difficulty in concentrating and memory, persistent impairment of the sense of taste and smell.