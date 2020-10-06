2020 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez.

Roger Penrose has been awarded “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.”

Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez have been awarded “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy.”