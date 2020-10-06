In past day, 5,072 tickets given

In the past day, the police issued 5,072 tickets for the various violations, most of them for leaving a place of residence for a prohibited purpose or action - 2,958.

1,714 tickets were for not wearing a mask, 82 tickets were for violations of quarantine, 76 tickets were for various violations of businesses, and 198 tickets were for staying in a prohibited place (business whose activity was prohibited, sukkah of another, beach Etc.).