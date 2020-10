12:54 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Biden slams Trump's 'macho' response to coronavirus infection Read more Former Vice President accuses Trump of downplaying dangers of coronavirus, exhibiting 'macho' attitude in response to his own infection. ► ◄ Last Briefs