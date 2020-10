12:37 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Report: Delta flight to Ben Gurion diverted to Paris airport Delta flight 234 on its way to Ben Gurion Airport has been diverted to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. The circumstances are unclear, Kan News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs