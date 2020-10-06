Significant decrease in number of new jobseekers

From yesterday until this morning at 7:00, 5,188 new jobseekers have registered, according to the Employment Authority.

Since the day before the eve of Rosh Hashanah and the beginning of the restrictions, 219,016 jobseekers have registered in the employment service - 196,298 following unpaid leave and 22,718 for other reasons.

Of the jobseekers registered since 17.9.2020, for 157,592 this is the second or more registration since the start of the corona crisis in March (72% of those registered in this wave).

Currently, 947,216 jobseekers are registered in the employment service, of which 604,077 are on unpaid leave.