11:37 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Thanks to Trump, this is not 1963 all over again Read more The scolds are blaming him for catching the Covid-19, with no thought to thank him for the world staying quiet while he recuperates.Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs