11:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 2 'Carlo' weapons loaded with bullet confiscated in Negev search In the activity of the Israel Police last night against the illegal weapons possession, a search was made of a house in Neighborhood 1 in the town of Arara in the Negev by police officers from the Ar'ar station, Negev Yassam fighters and the Southern Dog Unit.



During the search conducted by the police, two loaded "Carlo" firearms with a bullet in the barrel were located outside the compound.



The police seized the weapons and made the arrest of a 47-year-old suspect who will be brought before the court today.