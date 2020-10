10:57 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Netanyahu: I pray for the speedy recovery of Pastor John Hagee Prime Minister Netanyahu wished Pastor John Hagee, who was found to have coronavirus, a speedy recovery. "I pray for the speedy recovery of Pastor John Hagee. Israel has no better friend," Netanyahu said. ► ◄ Last Briefs