10:55 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Grandson of Rabbi Kanievsky found coronavirus-positive Yankee Kanievsky, the grandson of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, was found coronavirus-positive last night. He feels good and is staying in isolation in the rabbi's house.