09:24 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 5,647 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 875 in serious condition Read more 15 more coronavirus patients die, raising death toll to 1,757. 1,650 patients hospitalized, with 220 on respirators. ► ◄ Last Briefs