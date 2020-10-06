|
07:58
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20
India: Over 61 thousand new corona cases in past day
The Ministry of Health in India has updated that in the last day more than 61,000 new corona carriers have been diagnosed in the country. It was further reported that 884 patients had died since yesterday.
This is a decrease in both morbidity and mortality data compared to the previous day. To date, some 6.7 million corona patients have been diagnosed in India, of whom more than 103,000 people have died.
Last Briefs