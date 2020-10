07:56 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Merkel condemns attack on Jewish student in Hamburg German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the attack on a Jewish student outside a synagogue in Hamburg. "Such an attack is repulsive, regardless of the motivation and condition of the person who carried it out. It must be clearly stated: in Germany, any such act is a disgrace," a spokeswoman for Merkel said. ► ◄ Last Briefs