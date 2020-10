07:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Leader of Bobov Hasidic sect tests positive for COVID-19 Read more Bobov rabbi from Borough Park, touted as a positive example by city officials for publicly wearing mask, diagnosed with coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs