06:51
Reported
Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20
Saudi official blasts PA
Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief and ambassador to the United States, Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, on Monday slammed the leadership of the Palestinian Authority for criticizing the decision of some Gulf states to normalize ties with Israel.
Speaking in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television and quoted on Reuters, the prince labeled the PA’s criticism a “transgression” and “reprehensible discourse.”
