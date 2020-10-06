|
06:12
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20
Morocco arrests four suspects who plotted imminent attacks
Morocco on Monday arrested four suspects allegedly linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) organization who were plotting “dangerous and imminent terrorist” attacks, the judicial police said.
The four Moroccan men, all in their 20s, were detained in the northern city of Tangiers during a raid in which police fired warning shots, the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) said in a statement quoted by Arab News.
Last Briefs