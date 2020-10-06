Iran ordered to compensate missing former FBI agent's family

A US court has ordered the government of Iran to pay more than $1.4 billion in punitive and compensatory damages to the family of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared during a visit to an Iranian island in March 2007, Reuters reported Monday.

According to the report, in a decision issued late last week, US District Judge Timothy Kelly said that he adopted a special expert’s recommendation that Levinson’s family be awarded $107 million in compensatory damages. The judge awarded punitive damages of $1.3 billion.