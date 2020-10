05:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 'Israel's policy will lead to bloodshed' Read more Senior PLO official: Israeli policy and the Deal of the Century are destroying the two-state solution and will cause bloodshed and chaos. ► ◄ Last Briefs