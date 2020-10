04:43 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Biden to Trump: Listen to the scientists Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden responded on Monday to President Donald Trump’s tweets containing several dozen election promises. "Now that President Trump is busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists," Biden said. "Support masks. Support mask mandates nationwide." ► ◄ Last Briefs