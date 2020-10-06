Plexiglass to be installed during Vice Presidential debate

Plexiglass will be installed between US Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris on the Vice Presidential debate stage in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, a source close to the Biden campaign said Monday, according to The Hill.

The development, which was first reported by Politico, comes as a growing number of individuals in President Donald Trump's orbit have tested positive for the coronavirus, including the president himself, first lady Melania Trump, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two assistant press secretaries.