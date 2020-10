01:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Trump departs Walter Reed Medical Center US President Donald Trump departed the Walter Reed Medical Center a short time ago. The President, who was walking on his own, did not respond to questions from reporters. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs