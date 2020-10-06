|
00:18
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20
Borough Park resident: There isn't a high rate of infection here
New York is preparing for a second wave of coronavirus, and the haredi neighborhoods are once again in the headlines, after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to reimpose restrictions on nine neighborhoods, including in areas with large Orthodox Jewish populations.
Speaking to Arutz Sheva, a resident of Borough Park said that there is currently no high rate of infection in the neighborhood and that the feeling among the residents is that all the regulations are tainted with politics.
Last Briefs