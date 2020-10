23:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 'Israel is the only democracy to make protesting illegal' Read more Marc Schulman, columnist for Newsweek, slams Israeli government's decision to severely curtail right to public protest during pandemic. ► ◄ Last Briefs