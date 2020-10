22:57 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Prime Minister considered action against Minister Gila Gamliel Read more Prior to his statement regarding Minister Gamliel, Netanyahu considered harsh reaction against Minister, but at no point did he mean firing. ► ◄ Last Briefs