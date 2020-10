22:37 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Trump doctor: Secret Service agents were wearing protective gear Pres Trump's physician said the secret service agents who contracted the coronavirus after escorting the President as he rode out of the hospital to acknowledge supporters were wearing the same protective gear they had on for the duration of their contact with the President. ► ◄ Last Briefs