Yesh Atid MK campaigning to oust Netanyahu

Yesh Atid MK Boaz Toporovsky is said to be campaigning amongst parties in both the opposition and coalition to have Yair Lapid replace Netanyahu as Prime Minister.

According to a Ma'ariv report, Toporovsky has been in talks with members of Blue & White, Labor, Meretz, Yisrael Beytenu, the Joint Arab List, as well as Yamina.

The Yesh Atid MK is calling on MKs from different parties to place a no-confidence vote against the current administration on Monday of next week.