News BriefsTishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20
Trump leaving hospital "Don’t be afraid of Covid"
The President said he's leaving the hospital today following four days of treatment for COVID-19.
"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he tweeted.
