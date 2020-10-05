21:44
  Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20

Trump leaving hospital "Don’t be afraid of Covid"

The President said he's leaving the hospital today following four days of treatment for COVID-19.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he tweeted.

