20:22 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Red Alert near Kerem Shalom crossing The 'Red Alert' signaling a rocket launch from Gaza has been activated in the Kerem Shalom crossing area in the south of the country.