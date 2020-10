19:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Report: IDF forces shoot terrorist targeting Israeli vehicles According to initial reports, a terrorist attempting to throw Molotov cocktails at Israeli vehicles in the vicinity of Einav, Samaria, was shot by IDF forces. ► ◄ Last Briefs