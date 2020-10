17:53 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Blue and White ministers: 'Open businesses that don't receive public after Sukkot' Read more If morbidity decline continues, Benny Gantz's party will demand to open businesses that don't receive public and early childhood education. ► ◄ Last Briefs