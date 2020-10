17:38 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Hebrew University experts: Drop in morbidity far off Read more Experts who advise Coronavirus Cabinet say haredi yeshivas, schools for children over 10 should not reopen after High Holidays. ► ◄ Last Briefs