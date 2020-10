15:49 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Liberman: Haredim spit in face of the rest of the country Read more Yisrael Beyteinu chairman slams mass funeral for Pittsburgh Rebbe. 'Netanyahu, haredi parties must move to opposition to beat coronavirus.' ► ◄ Last Briefs