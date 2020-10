15:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Armenia requests Israel stop selling weapons systems to Azerbaijan Armenian ambassador to Israel said his country was insisting that Jerusalem stop selling advanced weapons system to long-time rival Azerbaijan following the latest escalation of tensions between the two states. ► ◄ Last Briefs