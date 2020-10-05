Meadows: Optimistic president will return to White House later today

WH chief of staff Mark Meadows said President Trump is expected to return to his residence following a short stay at the hospital after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Meadows said to Fox News: “Spoke to the President this morning. He continued to improve over night and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule. He will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress. We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today.”