15:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Netanyahu speaks with Indian PM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



It was stated that "the two leaders agreed to continue to promote cooperation between the countries in the fight against the coronavirus, with an emphasis on technological cooperation and testing."



"The two also agreed to hold a digital conference for innovation in the field of solar energy, in order to bring together cheaper solutions that will benefit the economies of the two countries and the world." ► ◄ Last Briefs