14:23 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Tishrei 17, 5781 , 05/10/20 Report: Armenian president conveyed to Rivlin concern over arms sales The President of Armenia called his Israeli counterpart President Rivlin and conveyed his concerns about Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan mainly amid the latest escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Israeli officials told Walla reporter Barak Ravid.



Rivlin told his Armenian counterpart that Israel defense cooperation with Azerbaijan is not aimed against Armenia and promised to convey his concerns to the relevant government officials in Israel