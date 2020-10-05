Rivlin speaks on the telephone to the President of Armenia

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin spoke on the telephone today, Monday, with President of Armenia Dr. Armen Sarkissian. The call was at the request of the Armenian president and centered on the dialog between the two countries and promoting relations between Israel and Armenia.

President Rivlin expressed his sorrow at the outbreak of violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and at the loss of life on both sides. He added that the State of Israel has long-standing relations with Azerbaijan and that the cooperation between the two countries is not aimed against any side.

The president also noted that the State of Israel is interested in promoting relations with Armenia and is prepared to offer humanitarian aid, and that we welcome the opening of the Armenian embassy in Israel and hope that the Armenian ambassador will return soon.